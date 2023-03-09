Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,060 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $123.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

