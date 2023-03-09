Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 44,560 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $45,185,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.9 %

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

OVV stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

