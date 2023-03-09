Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MSCI by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MSCI by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $535.85 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $520.37 and its 200-day moving average is $482.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

