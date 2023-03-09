Enterprise Financial Services Corp Purchases 8,822 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,934.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 220,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,172,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,952.6% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, East Coast Asset Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,102.3% during the third quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 322,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 308,298 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.