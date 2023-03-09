EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Lowered to $171.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.64.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $117.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.83. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

