EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $306.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.51 and a 12-month high of $462.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPAM Systems (EPAM)
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.