EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $306.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.51 and a 12-month high of $462.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

