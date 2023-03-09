Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives $7.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

ETRN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after buying an additional 2,749,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,708,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,496,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,117,484 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 21,942,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,914 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

