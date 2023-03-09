ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $68.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $48,227.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,729 shares of company stock valued at $596,645 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESAB. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

