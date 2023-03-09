Estabrook Capital Management Buys 8,800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average is $97.60. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

