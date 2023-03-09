ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 313.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Power REIT worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power REIT during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power REIT during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of PW stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Power REIT Profile

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expanded its real estate portfolio related to controlled environment agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on August 26, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

