ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 15,124 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compugen during the first quarter worth $37,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Compugen by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 114,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Price Performance

CGEN stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

CGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compugen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.