ETF Managers Group LLC Buys New Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 39.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a market cap of $697.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

A number of analysts have commented on BIGC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at $460,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,756,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,472 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading

