ETF Managers Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,163 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $761,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,521 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,591.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EGLE stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 47.03%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Ultramax and Supramax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

