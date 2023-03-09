ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,981 shares of company stock worth $1,959,969. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 0.5 %

Teradata stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.