ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $129.72.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The company had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

RingCentral Profile

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.