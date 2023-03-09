ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 23.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Shares of HOLX opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.66. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

