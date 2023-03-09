ETF Managers Group LLC Has $165,000 Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Appian by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Appian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth $962,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.89.

Appian Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Appian

APPN opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -20.63 and a beta of 1.63. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $60,135.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,598,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,441,218.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $60,135.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,351.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 735,916 shares of company stock worth $28,256,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.