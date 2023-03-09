ETF Managers Group LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,077 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Fossil Group worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOSL. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at $855,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 136.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 103,884 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 129,296 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $213.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.07.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

