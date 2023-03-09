ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 339.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,581,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,273,000 after buying an additional 3,537,778 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 99.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,866 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $371,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $131,945,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,412,794 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,022,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,432 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

NYSE ABT opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

