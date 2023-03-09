ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $126,000 in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 45.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Stantec by 35.7% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 134.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 85.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STN shares. StockNews.com raised Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of STN opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

