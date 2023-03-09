ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $144,000 in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,604,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,810,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,751,000 after acquiring an additional 506,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,124,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,734,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after purchasing an additional 893,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.74.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

