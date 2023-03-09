ETF Managers Group LLC Invests $222,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.81. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

