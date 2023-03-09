ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 9,620 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.1% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.64.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $117.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.