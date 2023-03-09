ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ATOMVEST Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $51,719,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 174,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.15. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52.
In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,300 shares of company stock worth $725,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
