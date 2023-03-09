ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,178 A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $311,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 4,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $163,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $771,491. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $665.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.