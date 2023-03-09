ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $37.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.