ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 20,658 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

OGN stock opened at $23.68 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

