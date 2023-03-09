ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

