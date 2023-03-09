ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 5,232 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,232 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at $476,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 144.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 40.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 21,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 409.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOHU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.51. Sohu.com Limited has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

