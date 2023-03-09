ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 418.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.3 %

Smartsheet stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

