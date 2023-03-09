ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 418.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Smartsheet Stock Down 0.3 %
Smartsheet stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Smartsheet Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)
- Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.