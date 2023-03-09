Ethic Inc. Acquires 19,475 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,475 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941,989 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after buying an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 2,260,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Sirius XM Trading Down 4.9 %

SIRI opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

