Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,548 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FOX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in FOX by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,847,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FOX opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Articles

