Ethic Inc. Acquires New Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $1,767,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $6,121,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,396.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,030.38 and a 52 week high of $1,560.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,460.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,388.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

WTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, CAO Michaela Hildreth sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,371.84, for a total value of $137,184.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.