Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,023 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $175.84 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

