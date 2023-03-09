Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,491 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,491 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,472,000 after acquiring an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,575,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and have sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of COIN opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $206.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

