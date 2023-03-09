Ethic Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,380 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after buying an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after buying an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 575,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STNG opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $64.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

