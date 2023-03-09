Ethic Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDY opened at $428.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $397.30. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,527,760.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,210 shares of company stock worth $14,208,344. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

