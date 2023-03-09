Ethic Inc. Buys 896 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.41.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

