Ethic Inc. Buys New Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Allegion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 56.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.