Ethic Inc. Buys New Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,578,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Bank of America cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PKG opened at $138.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.33. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.