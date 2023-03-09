Ethic Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,085 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 104.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,463,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 746,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 559,422 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 970,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,796,000 after buying an additional 538,732 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 37.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,452,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 393,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 39.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 316,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIV opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 48.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

