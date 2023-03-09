Ethic Inc. Grows Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coty by 11,823.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after buying an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 241.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,317,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,924,000 after buying an additional 4,469,638 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coty to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

