Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.79. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

