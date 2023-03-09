Ethic Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.7 %

DGX opened at $136.73 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

