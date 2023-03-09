Ethic Inc. Has $273,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $164.27 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $162.06 and a one year high of $212.62. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

