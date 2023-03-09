Ethic Inc. Invests $293,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 102.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Golar LNG Stock Up 0.4 %

Golar LNG Profile

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

