Ethic Inc. Lowers Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HGV opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.45 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Further Reading

