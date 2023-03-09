Ethic Inc. Lowers Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 132.7% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 13,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,787,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 67.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 116,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 47,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

ABM stock opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.