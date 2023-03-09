Ethic Inc. Makes New $222,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,530,000 after purchasing an additional 409,683 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,012 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,849,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,002,000 after purchasing an additional 421,509 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APO. StockNews.com cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.91. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,113,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,179,136.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

