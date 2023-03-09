Ethic Inc. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 829 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.2 %

DECK stock opened at $430.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $443.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.05, for a total value of $375,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,793 shares in the company, valued at $11,173,864.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock valued at $17,370,043 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

